Extreme heat in Gaza poses new challenge

Say aid groups already hamstrung in their work by Israeli strikes

In Gaza, the sky is full of menace. As well as the missiles that rain down on schools and shelters, the brutal rays of the sun have made the summer unbearable for those struggling to survive in a ravaged landscape of ruins and rubble.

Samaher al-Daour sometimes wishes she had been killed in the early days of the Israel's offensive rather than have to watch her son, who lost a leg during the conflict, endure the unbearable heat.

"The situation is horrible," said Daour, 42, as she sat beside her 20-year-old son Haitham in their sweltering tent in the southern city of Khan Younis in June.

"During the day, it is incredibly hot inside and outside the tent," she said in a telephone interview. "We go to the sea but it is still very difficult."

Haitham lost his leg in February during an Israeli airstrike on a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA) in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Now the stifling heat is denying him the rest he needs to recover his strength. He sweats all the time and this is irritating his leg and making it swell. "He is suffering because of this," said Daour.

After 10 months of offensive, almost all of Gaza's 2.3 million people are displaced. They live in tents or overcrowded shelters, and there is almost no electricity and little clean water.

Hungry and weak, they cannot shower and struggle to sleep in their boiling shelters. In the heat, food is rotting, drawing insects and flies to crowded camps where people, who have been forced to flee again and again, now risk heatstroke and other heat-related diseases.

Since April, Gaza has experienced several periods of extreme heat, with temperatures reaching around 40 degrees Celsius during that month. Temperatures throughout August reached an average high of 34 degrees Celcius, according to US private forecaster AccuWeather.

In late June, the World Health Organization said scorching heat could exacerbate health problems for the millions of displaced, warning that a public health crisis was looming due to the lack of clean water, food and medical supplies.

The heat is also making things more difficult for aid agencies, already hamstrung in their work by the airstrikes, fighting and ravaged infrastructure. "It would be fair to say that the majority of humanitarian responders, including donors ... have not really considered the threats of heat and extreme heat," said Paul Knox Clarke, principal at ADAPT, a climate and humanitarian initiative.

"It has been complicating everything," said Prabu Selvam, medical officer for the Americares relief agency, adding that the transport of medicines that need to be kept cool was proving particularly challenging.