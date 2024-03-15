World
AFP, Tunis
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

Explosion at Tunisian gas depot injures 35

AFP, Tunis
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM

An explosion yesterday at a gas depot near Tunisia's capital injured 35 people, four of them severely, civil protection services said.

"Around 6:15 am, a gas leak caused the explosion of gas cylinders in the premises of a distribution company in the oil field in Rades", southeast of Tunis, civil protection spokesperson Moez Triaa told AFP.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All the victims were hospitalised after suffering first and second-degree burns while four of them were in intensive care, he added.

The energy ministry said in a statement that the fire at a gas depot of the Agil energy company in Rades was later brought under control.

An investigation had been opened to determine "the circumstances of this incident", it added, without detailing the extent of the damage.

Agil, Tunisia's largest fuel distribution company, has a network of more than 250 petrol stations throughout the North African country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএম
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা পাটকলের ইজারা পেয়েছেন, তারা বিদেশি বিনিয়োগকারী আনবেন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, রপ্তানি বাড়াতে নতুন পাটজাত পণ্য আবিষ্কার এবং বিদেশে নতুন বাজার খুঁজে বের করুন।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সৌদি যুবরাজ সালমান বাংলাদেশ সফরে আসছেন এ বছরই

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification