‘Exit polls were not reflective of the reality on the ground’

Says Congress spokesperson

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said leaders of the opposition knew that exit polls showing a wide-margin of victory for Modi's alliance were not reflective of the reality on the ground.

"Of course, we always said that the opposition is going to do well in this election," Mohamed said. "You have to understand that there is a lot of unemployment in India, the price rise is huge."

"There is the capture of various institutions for example," Mohamed added, referring to the opposition's allegations that Modi's government has consolidated power at key institutions, including the country's election commission.

The News18 mega exit poll, conducted by a major television news network in India, predicted that the NDA would take anywhere between 355 and 370 seats, with the BJP taking over 300 seats by itself. On the other hand, INC was touted to take between 62 and 72 seats, with the INDIA block winning between 125 and 140 seats.