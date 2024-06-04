Exit poll predicts massive slump in Rahul’s vote share

In a bitter-sweet prediction for India's Congress party, an exit poll carried out by the VMR-Manorama News has suggested a massive erosion in Rahul Gandhi's vote share in the recently-concluded election in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The exit poll has predicted a clean sweep by the United Democratic Front (UDF), which has an alliance with the Congress, in the Lok Sabha election in Kerala. It has predicted 16 seats for UDF and two seats for the LDF while it's neck and neck race in two seats.

The exit poll has predicted that if Rahul had secured 64 percent vote in 2019, his vote share will come down to 50 percent this time.

Interestingly, BJP will have to settle without any seat this time too as per the prediction. As per the exit poll, results in Alathur and Kannur could go either way. The exit poll has predicted BJP will come second in two constituencies Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said The INDIA Opposition bloc is hopeful that the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be "completely opposite" to exit poll predictions that have predicted another big victory for the BJP-led NDA.