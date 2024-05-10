Ex-Pak PM Imran refuses to tender apology

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday refused to apologise for the May 9 riots and said he is ready to face inquiry into the sit-in that his PTI staged in 2014. He was speaking to the media after the court proceedings in the £190 million corruption case at Adiala jail. When asked whether he would apologise for the May 9 violent protest, Khan replied in the negative, saying he was under detention at the time and was unaware of those protests. The ex-premier mentioned that he became aware of the protests when he appeared before the then-chief justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial. "I had already condemned those violent protests," he added. It may be mentioned that a day earlier, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) ruled out dialogue with PTI unless the party leadership tendered a public apology over the May 9 protests. Khan further said that if the establishment is not interested in dialogue, PTI will not pursue it either. According to the former premier, he wanted dialogue for the sake of Pakistan, not to strike a deal for personal favours. However, he clarified that he has no issue with the army as his close relatives are serving in the armed forces and bureaucracy. Khan expressed readiness to face inquiry into the 2014 sit-in and stated that he would gladly appear before the inquiry committee.