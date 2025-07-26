Europeans, Iran hold ‘frank’ nuclear talks

Iran said it would continue nuclear talks with European powers after "serious, frank, and detailed" conversations yesterday, the first such face-to-face meeting since Israel and the US bombed Iran last month.

Before the meeting in Istanbul, Iran also pushed back on suggestions of extending the UN resolution that ratifies a 2015 deal, nearing expiry, that was designed to curb its nuclear programme.

Delegations from the EU and so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany met Iranian counterparts at Iran's consulate for talks that the IAEA said could provide an opening to resume inspections in Iran.

Iranian Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi said afterward that both sides had presented specific ideas on sanctions relief.