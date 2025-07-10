World
AFP, Strasbourg
Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 12:34 AM

EU unveils ‘stockpiling strategy’

The EU yesterday announced its first ever plan to help stockpile essential goods such as food, water, fuel and medicines in case of crises, amid fears over potential war with Russia.

The "stockpiling strategy" from Brussels comes as Nato warns that Russia -- currently waging war on EU neighbour Ukraine -- could be ready to attack the alliance within five years.

The 27-nation bloc has launched a broad readiness push to bolster its militaries and try to ensure it can defend itself by 2030.

"The goal is very simple to make sure that essential supplies that keep our societies running, especially the ones that save lives, are always available," EU crisis management commissioner Hadja Lahbib said.

"The more we prepare, the less we panic."

The EU says the new stockpiling plan is aimed at securing the continuity of key goods during a raft of crises "such as major energy blackouts, natural disasters, conflicts or pandemics."

It involves establishing a network between countries to better coordinate stocks, identifying gaps and bolstering "EU-level stockpiles".

