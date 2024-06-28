EU leaders sign security deal with Ukraine

European Union leaders signed a security agreement with Ukraine yesterday, kicking off a two-day summit at which they will also set a strategic course for the EU for the next five years and appoint the people who will run the EU's key institutions.

Leaders of the 27 EU countries, meeting formally for the first time since European elections on June 6-9, gave a warm welcome to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a rare personal appearance in Brussels for the signing ceremony.

Draft conclusions of the summit showed the leaders will reiterate their pledge to support Ukraine as long as it takes, stressing that "Russia must not prevail" and that Ukraine must get back the land annexed by Moscow.

They will also ask EU institutions to work out the details of a G7 deal to provide 50 billion euros in loans for Ukraine.