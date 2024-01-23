EU adopts sanctions against six entities

The European Council yesterday adopted sanctions against six entities involved in the war in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April.

The Council said in a statement the six entities were responsible for "supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan".

Among those listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

"The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited," the Council said.

The EU is mirroring steps taken by the US which in June imposed sanctions against those perpetuating violence in Sudan.