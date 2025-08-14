End the war or face ‘very severe consequences’

Trump tells Putin ahead of Alaska meet

US President Donald Trump yesterday threatened Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with "very severe consequences" if he does not agree to end the war in Ukraine during their upcoming summit in Alaska.

Asked if Russia would face repercussions if Putin does not agree to end the conflict, Trump told reporters, "Yes, they will."

"They will face very serious consequences," he said during remarks at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The remarks came just hours after Trump took part in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, which the US president said was "very good."

"I would rate it a 10, you know, very, very friendly," he said.

The comments come as the president prepares to sit down with Putin for the first time in his second term.

Trump said the face-to-face summit, slated to take place in Alaska's most populous city of Anchorage, is likely to result in the establishment of a trilateral summit with Putin, Zelenskyy and himself.

"There's a very good chance that we're going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because the first is, I'm going to find out where we are and what we're doing," he said.

"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy and myself, if they'd like to have it," he said.

Trump said that while "certain great things" can be achieved during Friday's summit it is largely geared toward "setting the table" for a follow-up trilateral, which he acknowledged may not be in the offing.

"There may be no second meeting because if I feel that it's not appropriate to have it because I didn't get the answers that we have to have, then we're not going to have a second meeting," he said.

The US leader promised dozens of times during his 2024 election campaign to end the conflict on his first day in office but has made scant progress towards securing a peace deal.

He threatened "secondary sanctions" on Russia's trading partners over its invasion of Ukraine but his deadline for action came and went last week with no measures announced.

According to an AFP analysis of battlefield data from the US-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces made their biggest 24-hour advance into Ukraine in more than a year on Tuesday.

As the war rages on in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky flew to Berlin and joined Chancellor Friedrich Merz on an online call with other European leaders and the NATO and EU chiefs, in which they talked to Trump and urged a united stance against Russia.

Zelensky voiced doubt about Moscow's intentions and said: "I have told my colleagues -- the US president and our European friends -- that Putin definitely does not want peace."

Trump on Monday played down the possibility of a breakthrough in Alaska but said he expected "constructive conversations" with Putin.

"This is really a feel-out meeting a little bit," Trump said. But he added that eventually "there'll be some swapping, there'll be some changes in land".