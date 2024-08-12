End the UK riots

Parents of murdered girl urge at her funeral

The parents of one of three girls murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed event in northern England last month called for an end to the nationwide rioting that followed their deaths at an emotional funeral for their young daughter.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, and two other girls died and eight were injured after being stabbed in an attack at the event at the seaside town of Southport two weeks ago.

Days of riots followed in Southport and in towns and cities across the United Kingdom, triggered by false online posts wrongly identifying the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant. A teenager, born in Britain, has since been charged and police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

At Aguiar's funeral, the area's police chief told the congregation that her grieving Portuguese parents, Sergio and Alexandra, had asked her to deliver a public appeal for calm.

More than 900 people have been arrested and 466 charged with offences over the disorder, mainly targeted at migrants and Muslims, with dozens already sentenced and jailed as cases are fast-tracked through the courts.

At Aguiar's highly emotional funeral, her white coffin covered in pink flowers was brought to the church in a white horse-drawn carriage as hundreds of applauding locals lined the streets.

Two other girls, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, were also killed, and Bebe's parents issued a statement on Saturday saying her death had shattered their world.