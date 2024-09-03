Elite defections surge 2.5 times under Kim Jong-un

In North Korea, high-ranking officials in the party, government, and military, as well as diplomats and overseas representatives, make up the core elite supporting the regime. Their defection signifies that the regime is unravelling from its core. Indeed, elite defections have more than doubled since Kim Jong-un came to power compared to the Kim Jong-il era.

According to data obtained by Chosunilbo from the Ministry of Unification on Aug 21, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has classified 188 elite defectors as "exclusively protected" since records began in July 1997. Of these, 54 defected before the death of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in December 2011, while 134 have defected since Kim Jong-un took power. These elite defectors, who mainly come from the North's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, military, intelligence agencies, and security organizations, are considered "likely to significantly affect national security" under the relevant North Korean defectors act, with the NIS Director deciding their eligibility for protection. Elite defections have been concentrated in Kim Jong-un's 13 years, surpassing those during Kim Jong-il's 14-year rule.

The unrest among elites is even more striking when compared to the overall number of defectors. Under Kim Jong-il, elites made up 0.23% of 23,027 defectors, whereas under Kim Jong-un, elites made up 1.22% of 10,985 defectors, a 5.3-fold increase.

Six elite defectors interviewed by Chosunilbo expressed strong discontent with the regime, stating, "There is substantial resentment towards the regime among core members. The Kim Jong-un regime has no future." These defectors experienced all three Kim regimes and left between 2014 and 2020. A former North Korean diplomat noted, "I didn't want my children to live as I did. Many colleagues share my views but have not yet found the courage to act." Ri Il-gyu, a former North Korean official who defected last year from the embassy in Cuba and now lives in South Korea, shared in a recent interview with Chosunilbo, "I yearned for the free world and found hope by researching the lives of earlier defectors like Ko Young-hwan and Thae Yong-ho." This suggests that more defectors like Ri Il-gyu could emerge at any moment.