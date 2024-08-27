Durov has ‘nothing to hide’

Says Telegram after France arrest

France held the Russian-born founder of Telegram Pavel Durov in custody for a second day of questioning yesterday over alleged offences related to the popular messaging app, which insisted he had "nothing to hide".

His arrest after flying into the Le Bourget airport outside Paris late Saturday is the latest extraordinary twist in the career of one of the world's most influential tech icons.

The detention of Durov, 39, was extended beyond Sunday night by the investigating magistrate who is handling the case, according to a source close to the investigation. This initial period of detention for questioning can last up to a maximum of 96 hours.

When this phase of detention ends, the judge can then decide to free Durov.