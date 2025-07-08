World
Reuters, Kerrville
Tue Jul 8, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 12:39 AM

Dozens still missing; 78 confirmed dead

Search teams plodded through mud-laden riverbanks and flew aircraft over the flood-stricken landscape of central Texas for a fourth day yesterday, looking for dozens of people still missing from a disaster that has claimed at least 78 lives.

The bulk of the death toll from Friday's flash floods was concentrated in the riverfront Hill Country Texas town of Kerrville, accounting for 68 of the dead, including 28 children.

The Guadalupe River, transformed by predawn torrential downpours into a raging, killer torrent in less than hour, runs directly through Kerrville.

The loss of life included an unspecified number of fatalities at Camp Mystic, a summer camp where two dozen children remained unaccounted for following Friday's flooding.

