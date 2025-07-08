World
Dozens leave Japan islands after 1,600 quakes

Dozens of residents have evacuated remote islands in southern Japan that have been shaken by nearly 1,600 quakes in recent weeks, the local mayor said yesterday.

There has been no major physical damage on hardest-hit Akuseki island, even after a 5.1-magnitude quake that struck overnight, said Genichiro Kubo, who is based on another island.

But the almost non-stop jolts since June 21 have caused severe stress to area residents. Of the 89 residents of Akuseki, 44 have evacuated to the regional hub of Kagoshima by Sunday.

