Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia, official says

Reuters
Photo: The Straits Times

Dozens of people were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia,early on Sunday, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.

The quake, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), shook the Poso Regency and was felt in the nearby areas. Twenty-nine people were injured, two critically, the agency said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, BNBP added.

Indonesia sits on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes.

