‘Don’t know anything about it’: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that he had no knowledge that the United States imports Russian Chemicals and fertilisers. The rebuttal came after India claimed that US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals.

When asked by the ANI about US imports of Russian chemicals and fertilisers during a press conference at the White House, Trump said, "I don't know anything about it. We will have to check." ANI has reached out to the President's press team and awaits for a response.

The comment came a day after Trump announced that the US would "substantially raise" tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" Trump had said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

Trump's statement was rejected by India, with external affairs ministry calling the targeting of India "unjustified and unreasonable."