Denmark summons top US diplomat

Denmark yesterday summoned the US charge d'affaires after reports of attempted interference in Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory which US President Donald Trump wants to take over.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly said America needs the strategically located, resource-rich island for security reasons, and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

Danish public television network DR yesterday reported that at least three US officials close to Trump have been observed in Greenland's capital Nuuk recently trying to identify people for and against a rapprochement with the United States.

They also tried to gather information on issues that have created tension between Greenland and Denmark and which could be used to present Denmark in a bad light, it said.

These include the forced removal of Greenlandic Inuit children from their families, as well as the forced contraception of at least half of all fertile women, mostly conducted between the 1960s and 1980s.