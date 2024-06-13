Denmark recalls Korean instant noodles for being too spicy

Denmark's food agency has recalled three brands of South Korean instant ramen, warning that they were so hot they might cause "acute poisoning."

The noodles are made by Seoul-based Samyang Foods, one of South Korea's largest companies, and sold across the globe.

The recalled noodles include Buldak Samyang 3 x Spicy & Hot Chicken, Buldak Samyang 2 x Spicy & Hot Chicken and Buldak Samyang Hot Chicken Stew.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said the products contain an overly high dose of capsaicin.

Capsaicin is an active ingredient in chili peppers as well as the chemical compound that causes the burning sensation when humans eat peppers.

It can also be a neurotoxin and pose a health hazard.

What did Danish authorities say?

"The noodle dishes marketed as extremely strong must no longer be sold because consumers and especially children risk acute poisoning," the Danish agency said.

"The capsaicin content is so high that it can pose a health hazard," the statement added.

"If you have the products, you should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased."

Children and frail adults and the elderly are at risk, Henrik Dammand Nielsen of the Danish Food and Drug Administration was quoted by the Associated Press news agency as saying.

Samyang products are hugely popular overseas, with the company's operating profit hitting a record high of over $110 million in 2023.

The company said it was the first time its products had been recalled because they were considered too hot.

It added that it would work to better understand local regulations in export markets.

Spicy food challenges pose health risks

Spicy food challenges have been around for years.

The Danish agency said children and teenagers in the country have been daring each other on social media to eat especially fiery foods.

"It is important that parents are aware of the extreme noodle varieties and avoid them, Dammand Nielsen said.

The Danish health warnings and recall measure have sparked heated discussion online.

Many social media users have commented about the Danish people's low tolerance for spicy food.