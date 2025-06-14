Democratic US Senator forced to ground

Appeals court allows Trump to keep National Guard in LA

Democratic US Senator Alex Padilla was shoved, forced to the ground and handcuffed by security after attempting to ask a question at a press conference on Thursday held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about immigration raids.

"I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary," Padilla said during the press conference in Los Angeles, where Noem was discussing protests in the city over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. "Hands off," Padilla, 52, said to security agents before he was ushered out of the room.

Meanwhile, a US appeals court on Thursday allowed Trump to maintain his deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles amid protests over stepped-up immigration enforcement, temporarily pausing a lower court ruling that blocked the mobilization.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals' decision does not mean that the court will ultimately agree with Trump, but it does leave command of the Guard with the president for now.

Earlier on Thursday, San Francisco-based US District Judge Charles Breyer found that Trump's deployment of the Guard was unlawful. Breyer's 36-page ruling had ordered the National Guard to return to the control of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had brought the case.

It was a short-lived victory for Newsom, as Breyer's order was paused about two and a half hours later.

Asked for a comment, Newsom's press office referred to the governor's statement after the initial ruling, and noted that the appeals court put a temporary pause on the ruling but did not reverse it.