Modi condemns violence at Canadian Hindu temple

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday condemned a "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Canada blamed by some on Sikh activists, as already frosty bilateral ties plunged to a fresh low.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada," Modi said, in a statement on X. "Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said that the violence at the Hindu temple on Sunday in Brampton, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, was "unacceptable".

India's foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal called on Ottawa to protect places of worship, saying it was worried for the safety of Indian citizens.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple," Jaiswal said in a statement.

Video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags clashing with a rival group, including people holding Indian flags. There were also isolated fist fights, videos show.