Delhi temp hits highest ever in India

IMD issues red alert health notice

Temperatures in India's capital soared to a national record-high of 52.3 degrees Celsius yesterday, figures from the government's weather bureau showed, as it warned of dangerous heat levels in the megacity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported "severe heat-wave conditions", published the temperature automatically on its website after it was recorded by a station in Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur yesterday afternoon.

The recording not only broke the landmark 50C measurement for the first time ever in the city, but smashed the previous national record in the desert of Rajasthan by more than one degree Celsius.

The IMD has issued a red alert health notice for Delhi, which has an estimated population of more than 30 million people.