Delhi Lt Governor recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal

In an explosive turn of events yesterday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called for an anti-terror probe into allegations Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received political funding from the banned Sikhs For Justice group founded by wanted terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party hit back swiftly via senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, who dismissed the call for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a "conspiracy" against the party and its leader. "LG sir is an agent of the BJP... This is another big conspiracy against Chief Minister Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP," he said in a brief statement. The allegations - the latest in a long-running and fierce war between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power at the centre - come less than three weeks before the national capital votes in the general election. In 2019 the BJP won all Delhi's seven seats. Kejriwal is already in jail over corruption charges linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.