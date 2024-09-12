Death toll from storms in Vietnam rises to 197: govt

People wade through flood waters on a boat in Hanoi on September 12, 2024, as heavy rains in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi brought flooding to northern Vietnam. Photo: AFP

The number of people killed after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam bringing flash floods and landslides has risen to 197, the government said Thursday.

About 128 people are still missing and more than 250,000 hectares of crops have also been destroyed, disaster officials under the ministry of agriculture said in an official report.

Yagi is the most powerful typhoon to hit northern Vietnam in 30 years, according to meteorologists.

The storm downed bridges, tore roofs off buildings and damaged factories after making landfall on Saturday carrying winds in excess of 149 kilometres (92 miles) per hour.

The north of the country has since been battling severe flooding, with several communities partially underwater.

Thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes, while others are struggling with power cuts.

In one badly hit district on the outskirts of Hanoi, more than 15,000 people have been affected by the floods.

Farmers have also suffered. About 1.5 million chickens and ducks have been killed, as well as 2,500 pigs, buffalo and cows, officials said.