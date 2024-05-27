Death toll rises to 33 in India game zone fire

The death toll from a game zone fire in India's Rajkot rose to 33, a top local official said yesterday, as rescuers scoured the site the morning after the blaze.

The fire was reportedly caused when some welding work was being carried out. The four-year-old sprawling amusement park was built in temporary structures that had tin roofs and two floors.

Members of the Special Investigation Team held a meeting with local administration in Gujarat's Rajkot city. The bodies were charred beyond recognition. The DNA samples of bodies have been collected for identification of the deceased, they said.