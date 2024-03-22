Death toll rises to 20 in Afghanistan

The death toll from a suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Kandahar early yesterday has reached at least 20 people, a source at a major hospital in the southern city told AFP. "Mirwais Hospital has received 20 people killed since this morning from the explosion," the source said on condition of anonymity. Taliban officials have said three people were killed and 12 wounded in the attack, which targeted a bank. The explosion at around 8:00 am (0330 GMT) targeted a group of people waiting outside the New Kabul Bank branch in central Kandahar city. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and while multiple explosions have been reported around the country since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on March 11, few have been confirmed by Taliban officials.