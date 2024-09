The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's city of Poltava rose to 55 with over 300 wounded, Ukrainian officials said yesterday.

The strike hit the Poltava military communications institute on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials who did not specify how many of the victims were military or civilians.

On Tuesday, the official toll stood at 51 people killed in one of one of the single deadliest strikes of the two-and-a-half-year war.