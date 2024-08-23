Death toll of floods in Tripura rises to 22, more heavy rain predicted

The death toll from floods in Tripura, caused by relentless heavy rains, has risen to 22.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today warned of more heavy to very heavy rains across the northeastern state.

The IMD also forecasted a fresh cyclonic circulation forming over the north Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas by tomorrow.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who called the flood "unprecedented", said in a Facebook post that landslides buried 10 people under rubble in Ashwani Tripura Para and Debipur in Santirbazar, raising the toll to 22.

Approximately 1.7 million people have been affected across the state. Around 65,400 people are currently sheltered in 450 relief camps as their homes were damaged by the downpour.

Landslides occurred in 2,032 locations, with 1,789 sites already cleared. Restoration work continues at the remaining spots.

Revenue Department Secretary Brijesh Pandey said the central government has provided two helicopters to airlift stranded individuals in Gomati and South Tripura districts.

The Indian Army's Assam Rifles unit has launched a large-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation, deploying two columns of soldiers across flood-affected areas, including Amarpur, Bhampur, Bishalgarh, and Ramnagar. The Army has also distributed essential rations and supplies to 85 people, ensuring their immediate needs are met.

All educational institutions in Tripura have been ordered to close until further notice.