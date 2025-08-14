Deadlocked plastics treaty talks ‘at cliff’s edge’

World
AFP, Geneva
Thu Aug 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 14, 2025 12:00 AM

Negotiators from 184 countries remained riven yesterday on how to curb plastic pollution, less than 36 hours before they were slated to deliver a binding global treaty.

Diplomats are "at the edge of a cliff," one official observer told AFP.

Dozens of ministers have arrived in Geneva to try to break the deadlock as the 10-day talks hurtle towards a close, but widely divergent positions have made the search for a so-called landing zone "very difficult", according to Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke.

A new draft of the treaty text, streamlined by the talks chair, was expected later yesterday, several sources told AFP. A plenary meeting to take stock of where things stand is scheduled for 7:00 pm (1700 GMT).

The debate continues to pit the so-called "Like-Minded Group" of chiefly oil-producing countries that refuse restrictions on the production of plastic -- a derivative of oil -- or certain chemicals thought to be harmful to health against a much larger "high ambition" bloc that favours such measures.

