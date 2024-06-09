World
Reuters, Copenhagen
Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:17 AM

Most Viewed

World

Danish PM attacker gets 12 days in custody

Reuters, Copenhagen
Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:17 AM

A 39-year old man who assaulted Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Friday causing her to suffer a neck injury was sentenced yesterday to 12 days in custody, Danish police said.

The assault took place in a square in the city centre on Friday when a man walked up to the prime minister and hit her.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Frederiksen's office said the incident had left the politician "shocked" and suffering a minor whiplash injury.

All programmes of PM have been cancelled. .

The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the European Union election.

A month ago, three German politicians suffered assaults ahead of European Parliament and district council elections and more attacks followed earlier this week.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বাজেটে দেশের সম্পদ নতুন করে লুটপাটের ব্যবস্থা করা হয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘বাজেট দেখলেই বোঝা যাবে, রাঘববোয়ালদের জন্য খাবারের আয়োজন করা হয়েছে।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাবনায় আ. লীগ নেতাকে গুলি করে হত্যা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification