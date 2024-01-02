Danes stunned by queen’s surprise abdication

Danes were slowly coming to terms with Queen Margrethe's surprise announcement that she will abdicate on January 14 in favour of her son after 52 years on the throne.

"Goosebumps, to say the least. It was quite a shock," 30-year-old Stefan Teichert told AFP yesterday, adding that he, like many other Danes, had followed the 83-year-old queen's annual New Year's Eve speech live on television.

The hugely popular, chain-smoking monarch had insisted over the years that she would never step down, repeatedly saying she would "stay on the throne until I drop".

"We were all shocked. We were just like: 'What? Cancel New Year's Eve!'" said Maria Jepersen, 39. "It was like somebody in the family died or something."

Twenty-one year-old Rasmus Eliassen agreed, and chose to see the positive side of the announcement. "It's nice it's not because of death that she's leaving," he said, adding that Denmark was "in good hands" with the future king, Crown Prince Frederik.

Margrethe II has been instrumental in making the Danish monarchy one of the most popular in the world, enjoying the support of more than 80 percent of Danes, according to a recent poll.

A widow since 2018, she underwent extensive back surgery in February. In Sunday's announcement, she said the operation "gave cause to thoughts about the future -- whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation".