Damaged cargo ship under fire in Red Sea

Two crew dead; UK maritime monitor says it has lost all propulsion

A damaged cargo ship is under "continuous attack" in the Red Sea, a maritime monitor said yesterday, after Yemen's Houthi rebels ended a months-long lull in their harassment campaign of the vital but volatile waterway.

The Eternity, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, first came under attack on Monday, shortly after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for an earlier assault on another cargo ship, the Magic Seas.

"The (Eternity) has sustained significant damage and has lost all propulsion," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, an offshoot of the British navy, said in a statement. "The vessel is surrounded by small craft and is under continuous attack."

Two crew on the cargo ship died, it added.

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the latest attack. On Monday, they said they used unmanned boats, missiles and drones against the Magic Seas, their first attack on a cargo vessel this year.

All but one of the 22 crew stranded aboard the Eternity were from the Philippines, officials in Manila said yesterday.

The crew of the Magic Seas, which was also badly damaged, was rescued on Monday.

The Houthis began targeting Israel and ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out several strikes on Yemen, including a wave of attacks on Sunday that hit the port city of Hodeida and nearby areas.

In May, the group struck a ceasefire with the United States after weeks of intense American strikes aimed at halting their attacks on the Red Sea trade route.

Israel has struck Houthi targets in response, launching strikes on Monday for the first time in nearly a month. A US-Houthi ceasefire deal in May did not include Israel, reports Reuters.

Magic Seas was carrying iron and fertilisers from China to Turkey, a voyage that appeared low-risk as it had nothing to do with Israel, said a representative of the Stem Shipping, adding that Stem Shipping had received no warning of the attack.

But the fleet of Allseas Marine, Magic Seas' other commercial manager, had made calls to Israeli ports over the past year, according to analysis by UK-based maritime risk management company Vanguard Tech.

"These factors put the Magic Seas at an extreme risk of being targeted," said Ellie Shafik, head of intelligence with Vanguard Tech.

The manager of ETERNITY C is also affiliated with vessels that have made calls to Israeli ports, security sources said.

John Xylas, chairman of the dry bulk shipping association Intercargo, said the crew were "innocent people, simply doing their jobs, keeping global trade moving".

"No one at sea should ever face such violence," he said.