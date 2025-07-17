World
AFP, Phnom Penh
Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:27 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:31 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Cyberscam crackdown: Cambodia arrests over 200 Vietnam citizens

Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:27 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:31 AM
AFP, Phnom Penh
Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:27 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 01:31 AM

Cambodian authorities have arrested more than 200 Vietnamese nationals in internet scam centre raids, police said yesterday, as Prime Minister Hun Manet ordered a crackdown on cybercrime sweatshops.

The United Nations has described Southeast Asia as the "ground zero" of scam centres, where workers typically use romance or business cons to defraud social media users of an estimated $40 billion annually.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hun Manet issued a directive made public on Tuesday, telling law enforcement and the military "to prevent and crack down on online scams", warning they risk losing their jobs if they fail to take action.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

পুরোনো মাফিয়াতন্ত্রের খেলা বন্ধ না হলে আবার অভ্যুত্থানের প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

তিনি বলেন, যুদ্ধ সেদিনই শেষ হবে যেদিন পুরোনো বন্দোবস্তের পরিবর্তন ঘটবে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বহিঃশক্তি ফ্যাসিস্টদের উসকানি দিয়ে ষড়যন্ত্র করে যাচ্ছে: সাকি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে