C’wealth observer group ‘quite pleased’

Chair of the Commonwealth observer group, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has said he is "quite pleased" with security arrangements across Islamabad.

"We have seen that the government is working to ensure that elections are credible," he said while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz.

"We encourage people to come out and vote because that is the only way you can consolidate democracy in the country," he added.

Jonathan said a comprehensive assessment of election related security arrangements will be shared on Sunday.