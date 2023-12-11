Cuba thwarts terrorist plot by south Florida man

Cuba said late on Saturday it had thwarted a terrorist plot hatched in neighbouring south Florida, according to a report broadcast on state-run media, after a man allegedly arrived on the island by jetski to commit acts of violence.

The resulting investigation, which state-run media said was still underway, alleged the plot was tied to at two groups, Nueva Nacion Cubana and La Nueva Nacion Cubana en Armas, which Cuba labeled as terrorist entities.

The report said one of the men it had arrested, who appeared on the program but whose identity was unclear, was armed with several handguns, ammunition clips and ammo.

The report alleged the man had entered Cuba illegally on a jetski with a Florida registration, which he then abandoned in a mangrove swamp.