Cruise ship rescues 68 migrants off Spain’s Canaries

A cruise ship rescued 68 migrants from a fishing boat spotted adrift south of Spain's Canary Islands with five bodies on board, Spanish authorities and the ship's operator said yesterday.

Rescuers were alerted on Wednesday afternoon to the vessel drifting in the Atlantic some 800 kilometres (500 miles) south of the island of Tenerife.

The cruise ship, the Insignia, was sailing in the area and was called on to head to the boat's location to pick up the survivors, Spain's maritime rescue service said in a statement.

It took on board 68 sub-Saharan African migrants, including three women and three minors, and recovered three bodies from the fishing boat. However, "bad weather" prevented it from collecting the other two bodies, the statement said.