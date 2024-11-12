COP29 summit in Baku: Talks start with fight over agenda

The COP29 talks opened yesterday with calls for global cooperation and fresh warnings about climate disasters -- but proceedings quickly ground to a halt in a fight over the agenda.

Donald Trump's re-election is already hanging over the talks in Baku where negotiators are meant to agree new funding for climate action in poorer countries.

As they opened, UN climate chief Simon Stiell told countries: "Now is the time to show that global cooperation is not down for the count."

And he warned rich countries struggling to agree a new funding target to "dispense with any idea that climate finance is charity."

"An ambitious new climate finance goal is entirely in the self-interest of every nation, including the largest and wealthiest," he said.

But the official proceedings in the capital of oil- and gas-rich Azerbaijan stalled almost immediately. "They're not going to resume until they resolve... the agenda," said Alden Meyer, senior associate at climate change think tank E3G.

The COP29 president "can't put negotiating teams to work" until they adopt it, he added.

Negotiators must increase a $100 billion-a-year target to help developing nations prepare for worsening climate impacts and wean their economies off fossil fuels.

How much will be on offer, who will pay, and who can access the funds are some of the major points of contention.

Developing countries are pushing for trillions of dollars and insist money should be mostly grants rather than loans, but negotiators are tight-lipped over what final figure might emerge.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev acknowledged the need was "in the trillions" but said a more "realistic goal" was somewhere in the hundreds of billions.

"These negotiations are complex and difficult," the former executive of Azerbaijan's national oil company said at the opening of the summit.

Developing countries warn that without adequate finance, they will struggle to offer ambitious updates to their climate goals, which countries are required to submit by early next year.

"The global North owes the global South a climate debt," said Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network. "We will not leave this COP if the ambition level on the finance... doesn't match the scale at which finance must be delivered," Essop added.