Container ship targeted with missiles near Yemen’s Mokha

A Malta-flagged container ship was reportedly targeted with three missiles while on route from Djibouti to the Saudi city of Jeddah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said yesterday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it was informed by the Company Security Officer of an explosion in close proximity to a merchant vessel.

UKMTO added that the vessel and its crew were safe and authorities are investigating the incident.

Iran-backed Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

Ambrey assessed that the vessel was targeted due to its listed operator's ongoing trade with Israel, it said in an advisory note.