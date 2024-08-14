Putin tells Abbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday told Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas that Moscow was "concerned" about civilian deaths in Gaza.

"We are concerned above all about civilian losses," Putin said, according to images shown on Russian state television. "We are doing everything ... to support Palestine and the Palestinian people," he said.

The only way to create "long-lasting, reliable, stable peace in the region" is implementation of all UN resolutions and the "creation of a fully-fledged Palestinian state," he added.

Abbas told Putin: "We feel that Russia is one of the dearest friends of the Palestinian people".

The leaders held talks after a weekend strike on a Gaza school building left at least 93 people dead, including 11 children, according to the Gaza civil defence agency.

Israel's military said the raid had "eliminated 31 militants".

Moscow for years tried to balance relations with all major players in the Middle East -- including Israel and the Palestinians.

But since the Israel's offensive in Gaza and Russia's own offensive on Ukraine, Putin has moved closer to Israel's foes, Hamas and Iran.

The Kremlin has repeatedly criticised Israel's response to the October 7 attacks and called for restraint.

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 39,929 Palestinians and wounded 92,240 since October 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said yesterday.

A total of 32 Palestinians have been killed and 88 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The United States and its European allies also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with difficult talks set for tomorrow on halting the conflict.