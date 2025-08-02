Colombian ex-president Uribe sentenced to 12 years house arrest

Screen grab from a handout live broadcast from the Juzgados Especializados de Paloquemao showing Colombian former President Alvaro Uribe gesturing during his sentencing hearing at Paloquemao Courthouse in Bogota, Colombia, on August 1, 2025. Photo: AFP

A Colombian judge on Friday sentenced still-powerful former president Alvaro Uribe to 12 years of house arrest, capping a long and contentious career that defined Colombian politics for a generation.

Uribe, 73, received the maximum possible sentence after being found guilty of witness tampering.

The sentence marks the first time in Colombia's history that a former president has been convicted of a crime and sentenced.

Uribe led Colombia from 2002 to 2010 and led a relentless military campaign against drug cartels and the FARC guerrilla army.

He remains popular in Colombia, despite being accused by critics of working with armed right-wing paramilitaries to destroy leftist rebel groups.

And he still wields considerable power over conservative politics in Colombia, playing kingmaker in the selection of new party leaders.

He was found guilty of asking right-wing paramilitaries to lie about their alleged links to him.

A judge on Monday found him guilty on two charges: interfering with witnesses and "procedural fraud."

Uribe insists he is innocent and told the court that he will appeal the ruling.

"You have treated me in the worst possible way" he told judge Sandra Heredia at the sentencing hearing.

A law-and-order hardliner, Uribe was a close ally of the United States and retains ties to the American right.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier decried Uribe's prosecution, claiming, without providing evidence, that it represented "the weaponization of Colombia's judicial branch by radical judges."

Recent opinion polls revealed him to be the South American country's best loved politician.

- Political vengeance? -

The investigation against Uribe began in 2018 and has had numerous twists and turns, with several attorneys general seeking to close the case.

It gained new impetus under Attorney General Luz Camargo, picked by current President Gustavo Petro -- himself a former guerrilla and a political arch-foe of Uribe.

More than 90 witnesses testified in the trial, which opened in May 2024.

During the trial, prosecutors produced evidence of at least one ex-paramilitary fighter who said he was contacted by Uribe to change his story.

In 2019, thousands protested in Medellin and capital Bogota when he was first indicted in the case.

On Monday, a smaller group of followers gathered outside the court wearing masks fashioned after his image and chanting: "Uribe, innocent!"

The former president is also under investigation in other matters.

He has testified before prosecutors in a preliminary probe into a 1997 paramilitary massacre of farmers when he was governor of the western Antioquia department.

A complaint has also been filed against him in Argentina, where universal jurisdiction allows for the prosecution of crimes committed anywhere in the world.

That complaint stems from Uribe's alleged involvement in the more than 6,000 executions and forced disappearances of civilians by the Colombian military when he was president.

Uribe insists his witness tampering trial is a product of "political vengeance."