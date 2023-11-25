World
AFP, Lima
Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM

World

Climate Change: Half of Peru’s Andes glacier ice has melted

The Peruvian Andes' mountaintop ice, which represents most of the world's tropical glaciers, has lost more than half of its area due to climate change, the Ministry of Environment said Thursday.

To wit, the glaciers have receded by 1,348 square kilometers (520 square miles) since 1962, according to the latest measurements, the National Institute of Glacier and Ecosystem Research reported.

Mount Pastoruri, which at some 5,250 meters (17,200 feet) in the northern Ancash region is one of the crown jewels of Peru's mountain tourism sector, is one of the hardest hit, having lost more than 50 percent of its ice surface area, the agency said.

