Climate change caused 26 extra-hot days last year: report

The world experienced an average of 26 more days of extreme heat over the last 12 months that would probably not have occurred without climate change, a report said yesterday.

The report points to the role of global warming in increasing the intensity of extreme weather around the world.

For this study, scientists used the years 1991 to 2020 to determine what temperatures counted as within the top 10 percent for each country over that period. Next, they looked at the 12 months to May 15, 2024, to establish how many days over that period experienced temperatures within -- or beyond -- the previous range.