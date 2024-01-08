IS claims bus blast that killed two in Kabul

The Islamic State group claimed responsiblity for a blast that killed two people and wounded 14 others on a bus in a mostly Shia neighbourhood in Kabul on Saturday.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the explosion occurred in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood -- an enclave of the historically oppressed Shia Hazara community.

"According to initial information, unfortunately, two civilians in the bus were killed and 14 others were injured," Zadran said in a statement.

"The injured were rushed to hospitals and police are investigating the incident."

The regional chapter of IS claimed on Telegram that it was behind the explosion, the latest to hit the area in recent months.