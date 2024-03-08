Citizens were 'duped' to fight for Russia: India

India today said several Indians have been duped into working with the Russian army and it has strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for their early discharge.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on false pretexts and promises, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents," Jaiswal told a media briefing in New Delhi.

He appealed to Indian nationals not to be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian army and said, "This is fraught with danger and risk to life."

"We remain committed to early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home," Jaiswal added.

His remarks come as CBI conducted searches around 15 places in seven cities across India on Thursday and found that various agents, including three based in Russia, allegedly duped Indian students on the pretext of getting admission to dubious private universities in Russia by making lucrative offers like free or discounted visa extensions and a discount on fees.

On reaching Russia, the passports of these Indians were taken by the agents in Russia and they were forced by Russia to fight the Ukraine war against their will, CBI has learnt.