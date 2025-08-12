World
AFP, Manila
Tue Aug 12, 2025 12:00 AM
Tue Aug 12, 2025 12:00 AM

Chinese ships collide chasing Philippine boat

A Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its own coast guard while chasing a Philippine patrol boat in the South China Sea yesterday, Manila said, releasing dramatic video footage of the confrontation.

The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area, spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

Video released by Manila showed a China Coast Guard ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.

