A Chinese navy sailing ship was allowed to dock in Sri Lanka yesterday but Colombo's new government said a ban on foreign research vessels remained in force.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said China's Po Lang, a triple-masted tall ship with 130 crew, was given permission to dock in Colombo because it was "a training vessel and not a research craft".

"There is no change in the policy regarding research vessels," Herath told reporters.