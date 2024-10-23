World
China's Xi calls for deeper financial, economic cooperation among BRICS

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged BRICS countries to deepen financial and economic cooperation, saying the need for reform of the international financial architecture is becoming more urgent.

Xi, speaking at the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Kazan, called for a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis, and for no further expansion of the battlefield.

He also called for a ceasefire in the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

