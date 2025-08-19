China’s top diplomat Wang arrives in India

China's top diplomat landed in neighbouring India yesterday, seeking to bolster long-fraught relations in the face of intense pressure and tariffs from the United States.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit to New Delhi. Modi, according to Indian media, might also visit China this month.

India's foreign ministry said in a social media post that "important engagements of the India-China Special Representatives and on bilateral relations" were scheduled over the next two days.