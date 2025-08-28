China says talks with US, Russia ‘unreasonable’

China said yesterday that it would not participate in denuclearisation talks with the United States and Russia, after President Donald Trump said he hoped to include Beijing in negotiations.

Trump on Monday said the United States was trying to pursue denuclearisation with both countries. "I think the denuclearisation is a very -- it's a big aim. But Russia's willing to do it and I think China is going to be willing to do it too," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"We can't let nuclear weapons proliferate. We have to stop nuclear weapons," he added.

Russia and the United States -- former Cold War rivals -- possess almost 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons between them, but Moscow pulled out of the last remaining arms control agreement with Washington in 2023.

When asked about Trump's comments, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said yesterday it was "neither reasonable nor realistic" to expect China to participate in trilateral nuclear disarmament negotiations with the United States and Russia.

"China and the United States are not at the same level at all in terms of nuclear capabilities," Guo told reporters. "The countries with the largest nuclear arsenal should earnestly fulfil their special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament," he said.