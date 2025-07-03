World
China says it is willing to take lead in signing Southeast Asia nuclear weapon-free zone treaty

Reuters
China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning attends a press conference in Beijing, China July 26, 2023. REUTERS FILE PHOTO

China firmly supports establishing a Southeast Asia nuclear weapon free zone and has made clear its willingness to take the lead in signing the treaty, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We stand ready to stay in communication with ASEAN countries on this matter," Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

Malaysia said China and Russia have agreed to become signatories to the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ), while the U.S. is currently reviewing the treaty before signing, Malaysia's state media reported Wednesday.

